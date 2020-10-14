Stevie Nicks posts video singing Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' as Nathan Apodaca's viral TikTok keeps momentum

Thousands recreated an Idaho man's viral TikTok of him singing the hit Fleetwood Mac hit "Dreams" while drinking cran-raspberry juice on a longboard.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Editor's note: In the above video, Nathan Apodaca talks to KTVB on Oct. 1 about his viral video.

A viral TikTok video set to Fleetwood Mac's hit 'Dreams' apparently inspired Stevie Nicks to join TikTok and post her own clip referencing the viral video.

Nathan Apodaca, of Idaho Falls, went viral on TikTok after posting a video of him on a longboard drinking cran-raspberry juice while lip syncing to 'Dreams.' Many TikTok commenters declared the video had the "vibe" everyone needed to escape the highly-emotional 2020 news cycle.

In a new TikTok video posted Tuesday, Nicks, the Fleetwood Mac songwriter and vocalist, laces up roller skates while singing the famous song. She captioned the video "Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!" Her video had been viewed over 12 million times on TikTok by Wednesday morning. She also posted parts of it to her Instagram account.

She isn't the first band member to acknowledge the viral video. Mick Fleetwood, the drummer and co-founder of the group, recreated Apodaca's TikTok shortly after it went viral.

The viral TikTok has had plenty of other high-profile recreations and nods, including Dr. Phil and Jimmy Fallon. Scroll down to see some of the videos.

The viral video also catapulted 'Dreams' back to the top of Billboard Hot 100 list for the first time since 1977.

Watch below: Steve Nicks' first TikTok video acknowledges viral 'Dreams' trend

After the video went viral, Apodaca garnered more than $10,000 in donations. He gave $5,000 to his mother and plans to put the rest toward housing, as he currently lives in an RV.

Not missing a beat, Ocean Spray ultimately surprised Apodaca with a new Nissan truck, complete with a truck bed full of Cranberry juice.

Watch below: Jimmy Fallon recreates the viral TikTok dreams video