Treeline shuttle, offered by Valley Regional Transit during Treefort, almost tripled in ridership this festival

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit's (VRT) Treeline circular shuttle that runs during Treefort Music Fest saw a lot of action this year. The Treeline shuttle offers free rides during the festival and this year the number of people that used the service nearly tripled.

VRT said that 3,580 people rode the shuttle from March 22 to 25 and the total ridership attributed to the festival was 3,923 rides.

"We have no doubt the new location of the Main Stage to Julia Davis Park had a positive impact on ridership this year," said Leslie Pedrosa, VRT Chief Operating Officer. "The distance between venues and the unusually cold weather also encouraged people to ride the bus. And we can't forget about Bands on the Bus, people just love that!"

The Treeline buses run between the different venues used by Treefort and feature different bands that perform on the buses, creating its own mini-venue. During Treefort, VRT also allows anyone with a wristband to ride any bus route for free. According to VRT, 343 people used their wristband to bus around the city.

