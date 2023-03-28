Boise State lands former UC San Diego point guard Roddie Anderson

Anderson was one of just three freshman in the NCAA to average more than 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists this past season.

BOISE, Idaho — Following the departure of two guards, the Boise State men's basketball program wasted little time to fill a hole on its roster. On Tuesday, the Broncos announced the addition of former UC San Diego standout Roddie Anderson III.

The point guard out of Huntington Beach, Calif., led all freshmen in the Big West in scoring last year, averaging 15.8 points per game in conference play. Anderson also led the Tritons with 3.6 assists per game, and grabbed 3.8 rebounds per outing.

After playing in all 30 games in his debut campaign, including 27 starts, Anderson announced he was entering the transfer portal on March 8. He earned an All-Big West honorable mention nod for the 2022-2023 season.

The Fountain Valley High School graduate is the son of two Utah State student-athletes, Roddie Anderson (basketball) and Kelly Anderson (softball). Anderson shared Tuesday's news in a post on his Twitter account (@RoddieAnderson).

"All Glory to God! I will be continuing my basketball career and academics at Boise State. Thank you to Coach Rice and the staff @BroncoSportsMBB for trusting and believing in me," Anderson wrote. "None of this would be possible without the support of my family and friends. Go Broncos!"

According to KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, Anderson was one of just three freshman in the NCAA to average more than 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists this past season.

The list of players to post a similar stat line as a freshman includes the likes of North Carolina standouts Cole Anthony, Coby White, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Duke's RJ Barrett, who were all first-round picks in their given NBA Draft.

#BoiseState gets a kid that played 938 minutes - and produced - as a true freshman this past season.



With three years of eligibility left, too, this feels like a great get for the Broncos. https://t.co/7MxyJ7t1eF — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 28, 2023

Anderson will likely step into a starting role for the Broncos during the 2023-2024 season following the departure of long-time leader and starter Marcus Shaver Jr., who stuffed the stat sheet his entire career in Boise.

Additionally, junior guard Pavle Kuzmanovic on Tuesday announced he was leaving Boise State and entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Broncos. Kuzmanovic appeared in 23 games this season, but averaged just 1.9 points and 0.5 rebounds.

