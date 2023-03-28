The Duck Club buys historic El Korah Shrine building in Boise

The music promoting company bought the building in partnership with Scoggin Capital Investment.

BOISE, Idaho — Local entertainment and music promoting company The Duck Club, the creator of Treefort Music Fest, has bought the El Korah Shrine building in a partnership with Scoggin Capital Investment.

“We are very excited to offer another all ages venue into Boise’s creative ecosystem while preserving an iconic, historic building in downtown Boise," Eric Gilbert, the CEO and cofounder of Duck Club Entertainment said. "We have loved using El Korah Shrine as a venue during Treefort, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to bring new sounds and events to a historic venue for many years to come.”

According to Duck Club representatives, the sale closed on March 10, 2023, and was leased back to the Shriner's, the previous owners of the building until April 10. The El Korah will open this May for shows and will eventually be open year-round.

The company plans to host smaller shows in the basement area and will have the downstairs bar, known as The Oasis, open for regular hours as well. The larger upstairs space will still be used for Shriner's events, year-round concerts and can be used by other promoters as a "flexible" all-ages space. The downstairs area also has a full kitchen, plans for the use of that space will be announced in the future.

The Duck Club stated that, although improvements will be made on the building, the company plans on adhering to "proper historic preservation."

“We believe that investing in organizations and venues in Idaho that foster creativity is important to our community and we devote a percentage of our portfolio to such investments,” said Andy Scoggin, CEO of Scoggin Capital Investment and an Operating Partner at StageDotO. “A key element of our investment thesis is that when we support and invest in creative venues and enterprises here in our city, such creativity attracts entrepreneurs and knowledge workers to our area which enhances all of the other business and real estate investments in our portfolio. The Duck Club team has a proven track record for more than 10 years of building a great organization that is prepared to manage this exciting new location.”

Additionally, The Duck Club recently opened another new venue called Treefort Music Hall that will also be open year -ound and hosts different shows and events. The venue will also add a rooftop lounge called Hap Hap, for people 21 and over, that opens this summer.

Watch more Local News: