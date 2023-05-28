'Ain't Ever Easy': Local musician Ryan Curtis is releasing solo album

This is his second solo album and it drops on July 14.

BOISE, Idaho — Local country musician Ryan Curtis is dropping his second solo album titled "Ain't Ever Easy" on July 14.

Curtis is signed with Seattle based American Standard Times Records. To celebrate the release of his new album the singer is having three local shows leading up to the event. A pre-record release party at the Record Exchange on July 5, a record release party at the Neurolux with Andrew Sheppard and David Henry on July 8 and he's playing Alive After Five on July 14.

"Ryan really creates sounds that serve the songs he writes and because he tours the Pacific and mountain time zones constantly, he can really whip up a band to match the sound he needs. Ain't Ever Easy was recorded by Bart Budwig in Enterprise, Oregon, with some finishing touches put on at Luxetone in Boise, Idaho, near Ryan's home," a press release stated.

To say that Curtis is distinctively country would be a falsehood... his music brushes up against different genres and there's even a bit of a bluesy funk feel on some tracks, especially the song "Can't Take Back." His voice is raspy, soulful and compliments the music well.

Besides having some upbeat tracks, Curtis also has some slower, quieter tracks like "The Town," the lyrics are thoughtful, and the sound is reminiscent of older country music, not like any of the pop country that is currently controlling the airwaves.

He's releasing some singles ahead of the full album coming out. On May 12 he released "Codependent Heart," on June 14 he'll release "Can't Take Back," and on June 29, "Drunk Tank." All of his music is available on major streaming services.

People can get more information, listen to songs and see videos at ryancurtismusic.us.

