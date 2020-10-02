Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' gets several wins at the Oscars

Bong Joon Ho, director of South Korea’s 'Parasite,' said that just getting nominated was a huge honor.

LOS ANGELES — Quoting Martin Scorsese and mentioning how he'd helped inspire his own career, Bong Joon Ho, director of South Korea’s “Parasite,” raised an Oscar statuette in triumph Sunday night.

"When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just getting nominated was a huge honor, I never thought I'd win.

He also got a standing ovation during the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Bong won the best director Oscar for his class satire, “Parasite.” The South Korean director’s acumen in creating a film about the intertwining of two families — one poor and another rich — has been roundly praised.

It is the first best directing Oscar for Bong, whose previous films include “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.”

“Parasite” is among the contenders for best picture, the evening’s top prize. It is the third Oscar that it has won Sunday, including best original screenplay and best international film. The international category was previously known as foreign language film.

The social satire has received widespread acclaim and was considered a front-runner headed into the Oscars.

If “Parasite,” the story of two Korean families who become intertwined with each other, wins the best picture, it will become the first foreign language film to do so.

Despite contending in some of the night’s biggest categories, none of the film’s cast received Oscar nominations.