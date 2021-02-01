Great Polar Bear Challenge a little different in 2021

The annual event helps raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The Great Polar Bear Challenge is a New Year's Day tradition.

However, instead of a big crowd of people plunging into the ice-cold waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir at the same time, participants went in smaller groups this year.

This is an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Some elements of this year's event happened in-person, but others were virtual -- with celebrations on social media including challenges calling for people to dump a bucket of ice water on their heads or make a snow angel in a bathing suit.



KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert continued his New Year's Day tradition of waterskiing. As part of the Great Polar Bear Challenge, Larry and his wife both water skied Friday morning.

Larry also says "thank you" to those of you who participated.