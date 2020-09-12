Plunge your way into 2021 with the Great Polar Bear Challenge

Make-A-Wish Idaho's event will be virtual with a few in-person elements at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish® will hold its 18th annual fundraising on January 1, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the event will be held virtually with a few in-person elements.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the virtual event is invited to join Make-A-Wish Idaho’s festivities on social media. The top 10 fundraisers will be eligible to go to Lucky Peak Reservoir and plunge into the chilly water with a guest of their choice and will also receive a 2021 Limited Edition Polar Bear Robe. Everyone who raises $50 or more will receive a t-shirt.

SHOW OFF YOUR HARDINESS AT HOME

Make-A-Wish is also offering other participation options.

Participants can make a video of themself having a bucket of ice water dumped over their heads and challenging others to do the same - or -

Make a snow angel in their bathing suit while issuing a challenge to others to do the same thing. Tag Make-A-Wish Idaho on Facebook, Instagram (@max_idaho) or Twitter (@makeawish_Idaho) while using the hashtag #PolarBearChallenge and those participants can win a $250 Amazon gift certificate.

CAPTURE A POLAR BEAR MOMENT

Make-A-Wish Idaho also offers a warmer way to participate with a contest for capturing the best “Polar Bear Moment,” by submitting a photo or video with that them on social media. The winner of the contest will win a $250 Amazon gift card.

CORPORATE POLAR BEAR CHALLENGE

For companies that wish to participate, Make-A-Wish Idaho is holding a corporate Polar Bear Challenge. Business leaders are asked to make a donation to the Corporate Polar Bear Champions page, post a photo or video with a “polar theme” on Linkedin (tagging MAWI) and encouraging other corporate leaders or businesses to take the #PolarBearChallenge also.

Make-A-Wish® grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. Last year Make-A-Wish granted more than 15,600 wishes nationwide.

To sign up for the Great Polar Bear Challenge as a team or individual, click here.