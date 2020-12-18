Where's Larry? Lucky Peak Marina

The Great Polar Bear Challenge will happen this year on January 1, 2021, but it will be virtual for the most part. You are encourage to sign up now, raise funds, and help Make-a-Wish of Idaho grant wishes to children with life threatening medical issues. The virtual part will be up to you. Make up a chilly challenge with you immediate family members. Take a picture or video of you challenge and upload it to make a wish on January 1st. The top 10 fundraisers will be invited to come to Lucky Peak with one support family member to actually take a plunge into the water. I will be participating again this year and you can make a donation through me to Make-a-Wish of Idaho.