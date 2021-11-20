6th annual Cranksgiving scavenger hunt hits the road in Garden City

40 teams of cyclists rode all over town gathering items needed to fill Thanksgiving food boxes, which will go to the St. Vincent De Paul distribution center.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Cyclists gathered in Garden City on Saturday for the sixth annual Cranksgiving, a Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunt done entirely on bicycles.

40 teams of costumed cyclists rode all over town gathering items needed to fill Thanksgiving food boxes, which will go to the St. Vincent De Paul distribution center. All items collected will be given to families in need.

Participants were tasked with collecting various food items from supporting businesses around the area. Trophies and prizes were given to the three fastest teams, the team with the biggest turkey, and the team with the best costume.

"The idea behind Cranksgiving is to get bicyclists together to go on a scavenger hunt and along the way, the idea is to pick up food items to put in a Thanksgiving box that we then give to St. Vincent de Paul," said Dave Fotsch, the program director of Valley Regional Transit.

