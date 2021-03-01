St. Vincent de Paul provides meals to over 55 musicians and families at pop-up mobile food bank

“If you look at different industries that are hit the hardest, look at musicians and they’ll be at the top of the list.”

BOISE, Idaho — In late December, St. Vincent de Paul had a pop up food pantry in downtown Boise to serve restaurant workers, but this week they served musicians at Boise Hive.

“They don’t have a lot of work these days since clubs are shut down, so we’re here to support them in their work and let them know we’re there for them,” said Ralph May, executive director for St. Vincent de Paul, Southwest.

The Boise Hive is a non-profit working to prevent suicide among musicians in the Treasure Valley, and with the pandemic, they are having a tough time financially.

“They don’t have gigs to go to, there aren’t any live music venues, and they’re also working the gig economies,” Jason Ringelstetter said, Executive Director at Boise Hive. “So they’re kinda hit from both ways.”

The mobile food pantry supplied 55 families with meals on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Idaho Foodbank, Albertson’s, and other generous donors supplied the food for the pop-up pantry.

Saint Vincent de Paul heard about the need from one of their own staff members.

“Our pantry manager, Chris Martinez, who happens to be a musician himself, was in contact with Jason at the Boise Hive, and they said this is a real need,” May said. “We have a lot of musicians who are struggling right now.”

Ringelstetter backed May’s statement up.

“If you look at different industries that are hit the hardest, look at musicians and they’ll be at the top of the list,” he said.

St. Vincent de Paul will continue taking suggestions for specific populations in need.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to keep the Hive going through this pandemic and thanks to St. Vincent de Paul we’re able to help musicians in other ways.”

St. Vincent de Paul offers weekly food pantry operations at their Overland location Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.