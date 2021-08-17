Albertsons Boise Open announces change to concert line-up

REO Speedwagon has been forced to cancel its performance Friday night as members of the band's touring family are recovering from COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — A popular rock band that was scheduled to perform at the Albertsons Boise Open Friday night is unable to appear because of the coronavirus.

Tournament organizers announced Tuesday that REO Speedwagon regrettably has been forced to cancel its performance as members of the REO touring family are still recovering from COVID-19. The band released this statement:

Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, everyone was vaccinated, so only experienced mild symptoms and are recovering more and more every day. However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff, our families, and our awesome fans, we will regrettably need to cancel our upcoming show in Boise, Idaho. Once everyone affected observes the recommended quarantine, tests negative, and feels up to it, we’ll be back on the road again! Stay safe & get vaccinated everyone!

Stepping in for REO Speedwagon on Friday night will be Sammy Hagar and his Supergroup The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson. Grammy-winning musician Rick Springfield will also make a special appearance at the concert.

Hagar and his band were originally scheduled to perform outdoors at Hillcrest Country Club on Saturday, August 21. Now, they have agreed to perform on back-to-back nights.

“We thank our brothers Sammy and the Circle, and Rick Springfield for having our back Friday in Boise. We will miss playing for our awesome fans, but guarantee that Sam and Rick will rock them, big time,” said REO lead singer, Kevin Cronin.

Those who purchased a ticket to the REO Speedwagon concert on Friday and do not wish to attend the Sammy Hagar concert are being offered a refund at the event website.

Officials say both Thursday’s sold-out Old Dominion concert and Saturday’s sold-out Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert will go on as planned.

All Friday tickets are still valid, and ticketholders can still use their same tickets to attend the show on Friday night to see Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield.

The Albertsons Boise Open is being conducted within local health and safety guidelines as well as PGA TOUR COVID-19 testing policies and strongly encourages the use of masks at the event.

