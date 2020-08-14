208 Redial: Remembering the sights and sounds of the Boise Open

This year's Boise Open won't allow fans in attendance but without the fans cheering, there's still a lot to hear. So take a listen to the 2003 Boise Open.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 Boise Open will be one like none other after the coronavirus pandemic forced the annual golf tournament to carry on without any fans in attendance.

About this time of summer every summer, thousands of people flock to Hillcrest Country Club to watch some of the best up and coming golfers hit the links for the Albertsons Boise Open.

In 2003, that included Bubba Watson and then-13-year-old Michelle Wei.

This year's open won't feature fans, leaving Hillcrest County Club silent in their absence.

Even without the fans cheering, there's still a lot to hear. So take a listen to the 2003 Boise Open in the video above.