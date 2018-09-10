TAMARACK, Idaho -- Is it ski season yet?

Showers across the region brought an early-October gift to the slopes of local ski areas, including Bogus Basin and Tamarack Resort.

Tamarack Resort, with more than three inches of fresh snow falling overnight. Webcams showed snow continuing to fall mid-morning, coating the trees and the ground near Tamarack's mid-mountain stake, located at 6,600 feet of elevation.

Bogus Basin, which just wrapped up summer operations on Sunday, started off the day a little rainier, but raindrops had morphed into snowflakes on top of the mountain by about 10:30 a.m.

A storm system moving through the area will bring rain showers off-and-on all day down in the valley, but that moisture will fall as snow in the higher elevations. Mountain areas could see as much as four to six inches by Tuesday night.

It's not clear how much snowfall will stick around in the mountains: The showers are set to depart by the end of the day, with sunshine and highs in the 50's returning.

