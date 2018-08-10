BOISE — Sunday marked the end of summer activities at Bogus Basin.

Staff say it went so well, the mountain has evolved to much more than just a winter destination, thanks largely to the mountain coaster.

"The mountain coaster was definitely the big draw, we had over 60,000 rides on the mountain coaster," says Nate Shake, Director of Mountain Operations for Bogus Basin.

There was something for everyone this summer: scenic chairlift rides, a bungee trampoline and rock climbing wall, just to name a few attractions.

"We enjoy the mountain biking, it’s a lot of fun. Lots of awesome trails to do and all sorts of levels for my kid he's an expert, to my youngest kid who’s just starting out,' says Beau Brown of Boise.

All the summer actives brought in a record amount of visitors and revenue.

"We had probably 120,000 visitors overall for the summer, so it really met and exceeded what we expected to see up here on the mountain for our first summer of operations," Shake said. "We generated $1.2 million in revenue, so it was extremely successful."

Shake says many visitors were first timers on the mountain.

"We found that majority were not our season pass holders, our skiers and snowboarders, so it was people from the Treasure Valley who hadn't been to the mountain before," Shake said. "I think our visitors were blown away with what they found up here on the mountain to do."

