Weather roundup: Snowy, wet road conditions around Treasure Valley

Several law enforcement agencies reported fairly low crash numbers compared to other snowy days.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — Despite snowy and wet conditions on Monday, various Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies reported fewer crashes compared to other snowy days.

As of later Monday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported 24 crashes called into dispatch and six slide-offs.

Canyon County reported six slide-offs and four crashes. The Nampa Police Department responded to two crashes, although neither were weather-related.

Ada County Highway District crews have been working on the roads since 2 a.m., spokesperson Rachel Bjornestad said.

As temperatures drop, she said crews hope to treat the roads. They were not able to pre-treat roads earlier in the day because conditions were so wet.

If roads are wet, the water dilutes the solution. This means the roads would still freeze regardless, Bjornestad said.

She said ACHD will likely send crews out early Tuesday morning to help make sure people stay as safe as possible on their morning commute.

West Ada and the Boise School Districts told KTVB it is too early to tell weather school will be in session on Tuesday. Both districts will have people driving bus routes early in the morning to assess the situation.

BSD also works with meteorologists from the National Weather Service to ensure they are making the most informed decision. Spokesperson Dan Hollar said there is no specific amount of snow that leads them to canceling school.

The decision depends on various factors, like how hard it is snowing and the road conditions, he said.

Hollar said no news is good news. If parents hear from the school district, it likely means delays or cancelation. If they do not, it means school as usual.

Watch more Local News: