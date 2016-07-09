Clear skies and a dry northwesterly flow will dominate Idaho weather today. Still a bit breezy through the afternoon from near Mountain Home to the Magic Valley, northwest 10-20 mph. Highs a little below normal today in the low 70's.

Clear tonight and chilly, in the upper 30's to low 40's, but sunny on Friday and warmer, near 81.

Fall begins Saturday at 7:54 PM MDT. Sunny in the morning, then some clouds increasing in the afternoon as a low pressure trough moves into the area Saturday night and Sunday. A few showers possible in the mountains. High on Saturday near 80, cooling to the low 70's Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

A cool but dry northwesterly flow develops again Monday through midweek with clear skies and temperatures starting out below normal on Monday in the upper 60's, into the low 70's on Tuesday, and near normal on Wednesday at 75 degrees.

