Moisture from former Hurricane Rosa has spread up through the Desert Southwest and as far north and Nevada, Utah and southeast Idaho. It is triggering areas of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and a Flash Flood Watch continues tonight for extreme southeast Idaho.

A low-pressure trough was moving through the Pacific Northwest and drawing moisture up across the rest of Idaho from a low-pressure system off the coast of California. While most of the energy with this system moves by to our north tonight, there will be some scattered rain showers across mainly the west central and Boise mountains with a chance of a sprinkle or two in the valleys. Clearing by early Wednesday morning with a break between weather systems with mostly sunny skies until later in the day. Lows tonight near 48. Highs on Wednesday near 68.

Clouding up Wednesday night with increasing rain showers as a Canadian low-pressure area sags over the region and merges with the California low, producing more widespread rain with snow levels near 6,000-7,000 feet. Rain showers are especially likely in the Treasure Valley by midday Thursday through early evening. Up to 1/4" of rain is possible in the valleys, up to 1/2" in the mountains. High near 60.

Clearing by Friday morning with lows dipping to the mid to upper 30's and some local frost is possible. Mostly sunny the rest of the day and cool, in the upper 50's.

Still more weather systems will affect the region through the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers on Saturday, then isolated showers and breezy conditions Sunday and Monday. Lows in the low 40's, highs in the upper 50's to low 60's through early next week.

