BOISE, Idaho — More snow is on the way to Idaho’s mountains and ski resorts.

KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert says a storm could bring one to three inches of snowfall to Tamarack, Brundage Mountain and Sun Valley overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

The temperatures are expected to drop enough Thursday night so that even Bogus Basin should get up to one inch of snow. Gebert says snow levels could fall below 6,000 feet.

This comes after each of the ski resorts got some snow over the weekend. Bogus Basin received just a trace of snow.

Idaho’s chief meteorologist Rick Lantz posted a photo of the snow on Bogus Basin on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and western Washington were digging out hit with an early season snowstorm.

Temperatures have been well below normal but Gebert says that’s going to change next week. By Monday, temperatures in the valley will be in the low to mid 70s. Those warmer temperatures are expected to melt the snow in the mountains.

