BOISE, Idaho — While a massive snowstorm pummels parts of western Washington, northern Idaho, and Montana, ski resorts from around southern Idaho are seeing snowfall already to end the month of September.

Bogus Basin, Sun Valley, and Tamarack all snow over the weekend.

On Saturday, Bogus Basin posted a video of snow swirling in the wind on their Instagram page, but no measurable snow accumulated on the mountain.

Tamarack shared a 24-hour timelapse of snow falling at the resort. Snow did blanket the mountains there, but there wasn't enough to be measurable.

The resort is still planning on opening on the week of Thanksgiving, so snowboarders and skiers still have to about two months before hitting the slopes there.

