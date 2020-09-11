TSA offers up 5 simple tips for Thanksgiving travelers

Many people have not traveled on a plane lately. There are some things you should know before heading out during the holiday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is striving to help Idahoans prepare for Thanksgiving travel in just a few weeks.



Here's five simple steps they say you should take now if you're planning to fly.



First, know what to expect when traveling during a global pandemic. TSA has implemented changes to the security screening process to reduce the potential for cross-contamination in the security checkpoint known as the "Stay Healthy. Stay Secure" campaign.



Second, enroll in TSA PreCheck now to expedite screening and reduce touchpoints. This will give you the freedom to not have to remove your shoes, belts, lightweight jackets, electronics, or bags of travel-size liquids and gels.



Third, know what foods you can bring with you before you commit to bringing that special dish to contribute to the Thanksgiving feast. They say to follow this simple rule: if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it -- pack it in a checked bag.



Fourth, download the free myTSA app now. This can be a traveler's best friend and trusty source for last-minute travel questions.

