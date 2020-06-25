TSA Pre-check enrollment no longer offered in Boise

We verified that both Pre-check offices have closed and you will have to drive 200 miles to enroll for the service.

BOISE, Idaho — We know that many air travelers would prefer to avoid long lines when going through airport security

Kelly Kyle sent us a question about a service to speed up the process. She wrote:

“It appears that the only TSA Pre-check application center in the Boise area has closed at the Meridian Staples. Now the closest center is almost 200 miles from here. Perhaps you can investigate this for a story for your viewers who are still after pre-check approval when travel opens up again.”

For the answer to Kelly’s question KTVB went straight to the source – the Transportation and Security Administration.

The TSA's Pre-check service is designed to save you time, allowing those who sign up to quickly move through airport security without having to remove their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts, or light jackets.

But right now, TSA Pre-check enrollment services are not available in Boise.

Before the coronavirus, there were two places you could go in the Treasure Valley.

There used to be a Pre-check enrollment center on Cole Road at Franklin Office Park.

An agent would get your fingerprint, check your citizenship and ID, and issue a known traveler number for you to use when you book your flights.

However, the old Cole Road location, which was run by a contractor, closed in November because the other location at the Staples on Eagle Road was enrolling far more people, according to the TSA.

However, we've learned that location closed on March 19 due to the coronavirus.

Staples temporarily quit their TSA Pre-check enrollment services across the country.

So now, you’ll have to drive a little bit if you’d like to enroll for TSA Pre-check.

When entering a Boise zip code on TSA’s universal enrollment services website, it shows that the closest location is in Elko, Nevada - 195 miles away.

Since in-person visits are required to complete the TSA Pre-check enrollment process, you’d have to drive there or the next closest location which is in Idaho Falls, about 215 miles from Boise.

According to the TSA, the Staples location enrolled nearly 10,000 people for Pre-check since opening in October 2019 and closing on March 19, 2020.

TSA said it is “aware of the demand for TSA Pre-check enrollment, but is also mindful of the health and safety of the public. We will continue to monitor the situation in Boise and work with Staples to return to providing enrollment services when the time is right.”

So when is that time?

A Staples employee told KTVB that they won’t know until August.