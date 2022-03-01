Warm Springs Road in Ketchum reopened after avalanche closure

Warm Springs Road in Ketchum was reopened approximately two hours after the announced closure. Blaine County road and bridge crews cleared debris from the road.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Blaine County officials announced Warm Springs Road in Ketchum was closed Tuesday afternoon due to an avalanche.

According to an announcement posted on Blaine County's Facebook around 2:45 p.m. MT, the road was closed due to debris, after an avalanche occurred near the west fork of Warm Springs.

Officials said Blaine County road and bridge crews traveled to clear the debris at the time of the announcement.

Blaine County's announcement said Warm Springs Road would be closed "for a few hours," as crews clear debris caused by the avalanche. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. MT, Blaine County's announcement was updated with information that the road was reopened.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, the avalanche was reported by the Ketchum Fire Department as well as Blaine County's road and bridge crews. The report said the avalanche was triggered naturally and 2-4 inches of debris was observed on Warm Springs Road.

Sawtooth Avalanche Center's map shows the avalanche occurred near West Warm Springs Creek, close to Trail 146 and Bassett Gulch.

