15-year-old girl missing since Monday night: Meridian Police ask for help

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday night.
The Meridian Police Dept. said the girl, Tiffini Lindsay, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday at her home near Meridian and Overland roads.
Tiffini is described as:
- About 5' 5" tall
- Blond hair, blue eyes
- Wearing black glasses
- Possibly wearing a burnt orange jacket and riding a black-and-pink mountain bike
The Meridian Police Dept. said the photo of Tiffini is recent.
Anyone with information about Tiffini's whereabouts is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 (non-emergency) or 911 (emergency).
