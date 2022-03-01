15-year-old girl missing since Monday night: Meridian Police ask for help

Tiffini Lindsay, 15, was last seen Monday night in the area of Overland Rd. and Meridian Rd.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday night.

The Meridian Police Dept. said the girl, Tiffini Lindsay, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday at her home near Meridian and Overland roads.

Tiffini is described as:

About 5' 5" tall

Blond hair, blue eyes

Wearing black glasses

Possibly wearing a burnt orange jacket and riding a black-and-pink mountain bike

The Meridian Police Dept. said the photo of Tiffini is recent.

Anyone with information about Tiffini's whereabouts is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 (non-emergency) or 911 (emergency).

