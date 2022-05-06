Section of 11th Street in Boise's North End closing Monday

The closure from West Lemp Street to West Eastman Street is expected to last eight weeks, as crews install a waterline and begin the 11th Street Bikeway Project.

BOISE, Idaho — A section of 11th Street in Boise's North End is closing Monday, May 9, the Ada County Highway District announced.

The closure from West Lemp Street to West Eastman Street is expected to last eight weeks. Crews with Suez are starting the first phase of installing a waterline from West Lemp Street to West Fort Street.

According to the Ada County Highway District (ACHD), 11th Street closures will happen in four phases, with overlap between some phases. ACHD also will be tackling the 11th Street Bikeway Project.

Monday's closure marks the first phase of closures. The second phase will be from Eastman Street to West Sherman Street. ACHD's third phase is from Sherman Street to West Resseguie Street and the final phase is from Resseguie Street to Fort Street.

ACHD said the exact dates of the four phases of closures will vary, but the entire installation of the bikeway project and waterline is expected to conclude this winter.

The 11th Street Bikeway Project features installing a bikeway corridor between State Street and Heron Street on 11th Street. ACHD said the project also includes installing three rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, a curb and gutter, sidewalks, wayfinding and bikeway signage, pedestrian ramps and road maintenance.

According to the highway district, the project was expected to begin in mid-February, but supply-chain issues delayed the start of the 11th Street Bikeway Project to Monday.

ACHD said the bikeway project is designed to, "create a continuous connection from the North End and Camel's Back Park to downtown Boise."

More information on the 11th Street Bikeway Project can be found by clicking here.

