Overnight delays coming to some of Idaho's busiest intersections

Crews are installing new signal and power poles between Franklin and Ustick in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Expect delays overnight on Eagle Road between Franklin and Ustick over the next few weeks, the Idaho Transportation Department said Thursday.

Crews will be putting in new signal and power poles at the following intersections along one of the busiest stretches of road in Idaho: Eagle and Franklin roads, Eagle and Pine Ave., Eagle and Fairview Ave., and Eagle and River Valley Street.

ITD said that work will intermittently affect traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers should be prepared for delays of up to 15 minutes and possible lane closures when driving through the work zone. ITD said the work is being done overnight because of the high traffic volumes along Eagle Road. The nightly work will conclude before the busy morning commute begins.

The work is part of the project to widen Eagle Road along the 1.6-mile segment between Franklin and Ustick. ITD said the project will "increase mobility" by adding a third southbound lane.

ITD added a third northbound lane in the same area in 2017.

Idaho Materials & Construction is the contractor on the project.

Work on another major north-south route in western Ada County is expected to begin this summer: the extension of Highway 16 from U.S. 20/26 (Chinden Blvd.) to Interstate 84. ITD said initial construction will include five miles of highway, an initial interchange at I-84 and Highway 16, and overpasses at Cherry Lane, McMillan Road and the railroad tracks.

