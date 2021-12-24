ISP: 'Multiple' crashes on I-84 east of Boise

Road conditions were slushy and snowy Friday morning on the interstate between Boise and Glenns Ferry.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers were investigating several crashes on eastbound I-84 east of Boise Friday morning, following an overnight storm that brought a fresh layer of snow to the Treasure Valley and the mountains.

Multiple crashes occurred near milepost 65, which is about two miles past the Black's Creek exit.

ISP advised that winter driving conditions are in effect for that area, but much of the snow had turned to slush by 10 a.m., when the Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website indicated slush and icy patches on I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home, and slush and snow on the road between Mountain Home and Glenns Ferry.

ISP troopers earlier Friday morning also responded to a crash that blocked three lanes of westbound I-84 near the Orchard Street exit in Boise. All lanes have reopened.

Further information about what happened or if anyone was injured is not immediately available. This story will be updated.

On other Idaho highways:

Idaho 21 remained closed Friday morning between the Grandjean junction and Banner Summit because of avalanche danger. The closure went into effect Thursday afternoon. ITD reassessed early Friday morning, and determined that the highway should remain closed for now.

While Idaho 21 remains open south of that closure, ITD reported snow and large animals on the roadway Friday morning, as well as rockfall danger.

ITD also warns of hazards that may include snow, rockfall danger and large animals on the roadway on other mountain highways, including Idaho 75 from Stanley to Challis and from Stanley to the Ketchum-Sun Valley area.

On Idaho 55 north of Boise to McCall, ITD reports slush, icy patches and rockfall danger. Also, watch out for large animals on the roadway.

There are multiple closures in eastern Idaho due to blowing and drifting snow, including U.S. 20 between Ashton and the Idaho-Montana state line; Idaho 87 north of Island Park between U.S. 20 and the Montana state line; Idaho 47 near Ashton; Idaho 32 between Idaho 33 near Tetonia and Idaho 47 near Ashton.

Check Idaho road reports online here any time.

