ISP investigating multi-vehicle crash on I-84 near Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho —
Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-84 near Meridian.
ISP said that a juvenile was driving a 2015 Kia westbound on I-84. The individual made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2011 Volvo, driven by a 41-year-old man from Caldwell.
The juvenile then overcorrected and struck three other vehicles, including a 2014 Dodge, driven by a 39-year-old woman from Kuna; a 2010 BMW, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Meridian; and a 2015 Toyota, driven by a 63-year-old man.
The Toyota then struck a 2006 Lincoln, driven by a 36-year-old man from Caldwell.
According to ISP, one lane for East and West bound I-84 was blocked for two hours while emergency responders assisted everyone involved.
