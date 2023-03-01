Crashes, highway closures, slick roads around southwest Idaho in latest snowstorm

I-84 is slick Wednesday morning. US 20 between Mountain Home and Fairfield and US 95 through Jordan Valley, Oregon, are closed.

BOISE, Idaho — Allow for extra driving time and take care on the roads this Wednesday. Snow has left highways around southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon slick, leading to several crashes. Several school districts have canceled or delayed the start of classes Wednesday.

Interstate 84 had snow on the roadway in many places, slush in others, early Wednesday morning.

On surface streets, I-84, the I-184 Connector and associated ramps in Ada and Canyon counties, crews were dealing with the following crashes at 8:45 a.m.:

Glenwood Street southbound at Chinden - one lane blocked.

Westbound I-84 at Orchard Street - on shoulder

Westbound I-184 near Emerald - blocking one lane and shoulder (Cleared 8:37 a.m.

Westbound I-84 near Broadway - on shoulder.

Eastbound I-84 just east of Exit 36 (Franklin Boulevard) - on shoulder.

Ten Mile Road ramp to westbound I-84 - on shoulder. (Cleared 8:45 a.m.)

A crash on northbound Cole Road at the westbound I-84 ramp; one lane blocked.

A crash on eastbound I-84 just east of the Vista interchange was blocking one lane.

Westbound I-84 near Meridian Road - cleared at 8:37 a.m.

A crash just before 6:30 a.m. blocked all lanes of Hubbard Road just west of Meridian Road near Kuna. It was cleared before 7:30.

A slideoff was reported at 6:45 a.m. on the northbound Eagle Road ramp to eastbound Interstate 84.

A couple of highway closures reported by the Idaho Transportation Department remained in effect Wednesday morning: US 20 from Mountain Home to Fairfield because of blowing, drifing snow and reduced visibility; and US 26 between Carey and Arco.

Blowing, drifting snow Tuesday in eastern Idaho obliterated visibility on many roads, and prompted the closure of Idaho highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia and highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia. Those closures remain in effect Wednesday morning.

If you are driving in, or headed towards, eastern Idaho - Be aware of extreme weather conditions. Roads are extremely dangerous & sketchy at best... Check https://t.co/n35Gc9eLFL to #KnowB4YouGo https://t.co/aeA37o6Sze — Idaho State Police (@ISPHeadquarters) February 28, 2023

A 20-mile stretch of US 95 that runs through Jordan Valley, Oregon, shut down late Tuesday night because of multiple crashes and remained closed early Wednesday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported. Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon remains open, but a severe weather hazard is posted at the Baker Valley reporting station near Baker City because of snow.

This story will be updated through the morning as conditions and other developments warrant.

