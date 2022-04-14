I-84 in eastern Oregon reopened between Pendleton and Ontario

The closed portion of the interstate was between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 374 in Ontario. Both lanes are now open.

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has reopened Interstate 84 for the second time today, after additional car crashes and bad weather forced another closure.

The closed portion of the interstate, between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 374 in Ontario, affected only eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane near the crash site while emergency crews worked to clear the area.

ODOT said to expect smoke in the crash area, as a vehicle was on fire. ODOT is also warning drivers that they may need to drive slower and with extra caution around the crash site, near milepost 340.

Travelers are advised to check the ODOT road and weather conditions website or call 511 for updates on road conditions or closures. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

