I-84 in East Oregon shut down due to truck crashes, severe weather

PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 is closed in both directions over a 49-mile stretch in northeastern Oregon - between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 265 east of La Grande.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Thursday morning that crashed trucks were blocking freeway lanes on Cabbage Hill, which is east of Pendleton. Also, conditions in the area are snowy and icy.

The westbound lanes of I-84 are also closed to trucks in Ontario because of limited truck parking in La Grande and Baker City.

Oregon Route 204, the Tollgate Highway, is closed to all but local traffic.

This story will be updated. Travelers are also advised to check the ODOT road and weather conditions website or call 511 for updates on road conditions or closures. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

