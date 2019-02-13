BOISE, Idaho — Winter driving conditions forced the Idaho Transportation Department to close two major highways earlier today.

A 25-mile stretch of US Highway 95 was closed from Council to New Meadows (mileposts 136-161). The road was closed all morning due to blowing and drifting snow on the roadway. It reopened early this afternoon.

There are two closures to report on State Highway 21.

The first closure is between Grandjean Road and Banner Creek Summit, about 35 miles south of Stanley. The highway is closed from milepost 94 to milepost 105 due to avalanche danger.

The second closure stretches from about 7 miles north of Idaho City to the Banks-Lowman Road.

An ITD spokesman says there has been at least one avalanche reported on the highway and blowing and drifting snow has made driving unsafe.

We are told that snow is building up faster that ITD crews can plow the road. Additional crews have been sent to the area.

No word on when Highway 21 might reopen.

Be sure to check the latest road reports before heading out.