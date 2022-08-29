Gas prices continue to fall across Idaho, while diesel rises slightly

Gas prices across Idaho have dropped to an average of $4.57 per gallon, while nationally, diesel prices have risen to $5.04, according to GasBuddy.

BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices have dropped to $4.57 per gallon in the past week across Idaho, according to GasBuddy, a 5.1 cent decline from the previous week.

Gas prices are averaging $4.67 per gallon in Boise, a 4.1 cent drop from the previous week. Boise gas prices are 30.1 cents lower than last month, but average 79 cents higher than last year, according to GasBuddy.

While gas prices continue to trickle downward, nationally, diesel prices have increased to $5.04 per gallon, 7.3 cents higher than last week.

The cheapest gas price in Boise was priced at $4.45 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive gas was $5.29 per gallon, an 84-cent difference. The cheapest gas in Idaho yesterday was $3.81 per gallon, while the highest was $5.89 per gallon, a difference of $2.08 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price of gas is down 39.8 cents per gallon from last month, but 69.1 cents higher than last year, according to GasBuddy.

"The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shutdown of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."

Oregon gas prices have also declined by 5.3 cents from last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

