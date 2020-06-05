Traffic Alert: Semi on its side on Interstate 84 near Glenns Ferry

BOISE, Idaho — A crash involving a semi-truck is causing delays on eastbound Interstate 84 near Glenns Ferry.
Steve Stuebner was driving past the crash and took several photos showing a large truck on its side blocking both lanes of the highway.
At 12:15 p.m., Google reported an 11-minute delay in the eastbound lanes, according a post on the Idaho Transportation Department's website.
The crash is located at milepost 116 between Exit 114 (I-84B) and Exit 120 (Bannock Avenue), about three miles west of the Glenns Ferry area.
We are working to gather more information and will update this story as it becomes available.
