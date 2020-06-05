x
Traffic Alert: Semi on its side on Interstate 84 near Glenns Ferry

Traffic is backing up in the eastbound lanes of the interstate due to a crash
Credit: Steve Stuebner
This photo shows a semi-truck on its side and traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 west of Glenns Ferry backed up.

BOISE, Idaho — A crash involving a semi-truck is causing delays on eastbound Interstate 84 near Glenns Ferry.

Steve Stuebner was driving past the crash and took several photos showing a large truck on its side blocking both lanes of the highway.

At 12:15 p.m., Google reported an 11-minute delay in the eastbound lanes, according a post on the Idaho Transportation Department's website.

The crash is located at milepost 116 between Exit 114 (I-84B) and Exit 120 (Bannock Avenue), about three miles west of the Glenns Ferry area.

Semi crashes on I-84, blocking traffic near Glenns Ferry

Steve Stuebner
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 about three miles west of the Glenns Ferry area.

We are working to gather more information and will update this story as it becomes available. 

