x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Boy killed in Caldwell collision

The collision was reported at Farmway and Ustick roads.
Credit: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB
Idaho State Police car

CALDWELL, Idaho — A teenage boy was killed early Wednesday morning in a car wreck west of Caldwell.

The crash happened at 5:46 a.m. at the intersection of Farmway and Ustick roads.

According to Idaho State Police, the teen was driving east on Ustick when he failed to stop at the stop sign. His car continued into the intersection, where it was hit by a southbound pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Kelly Comber of Caldwell.

The teen died at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

A passenger in the car, 29-year-old Lucilo Perez-Cruz, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. Two other people in the car were unhurt.

Comber was taken by private vehicle to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

The wreck blocked the intersection for about two hours.

RELATED: Fatal crash near Highway 95 kills 88-year-old bicyclist

RELATED: 19-year-old woman killed in head-on crash near Marsing

RELATED: ITD ends highway radio system due to high costs, lack of use