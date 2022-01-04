Cold snap eases, but hazardous road conditions stick around Treasure Valley

Ada County dispatchers took two dozen calls about slide-offs and collisions Tuesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — After low temperatures hit the single digits during the final week of 2021, snow and ice that covered Treasure Valley roads were starting to melt Tuesday morning. However, hazardous road conditions continued to be a concern, and will likely stick around through this week and into the next one.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that dispatchers took reports for 16 slide-offs and eight crashes in the "slick and slushy" morning commute. Four of those crashes were hit-and-run.

Roadways were also slick in Canyon County. The sheriff’s office responded to two crashes and four slide-offs Tuesday morning. Idaho State Police on Monday night reported multiple collisions and slide-offs on Idaho Highway 55 between Nampa and Marsing.

In Owyhee County, Idaho Highway 51 as of Tuesday afternoon was closed in both directions from Bruneau to the Idaho-Nevada state line.

Snow was again falling in the Boise area Tuesday afternoon. The First Alert forecast projects a mix of snow and rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains through Thursday. Forecast low temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday are right around the freezing mark. Temperatures will take another turn for the colder this weekend.

With that in mind, even if snow isn't covering the road where you are, expect slick conditions, especially on neighborhood streets that are left untreated. Also, beware of icy patches in shady areas and on bridges and overpasses.

Finally, Idaho State Police urge you to adjust your driving for the conditions, and remember the following:

Slow down, leave extra room between vehicles.

Be patient with other drivers and with emergency responders assisting those in distress.

Delay travel until conditions improve.

Check Idaho highway conditions here or by calling 511.

