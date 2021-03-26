Deadly disease found in two wild jackrabbits in Ada County

The disease is not known to affect humans, livestock or pets.

BOISE, Idaho — State officials have confirmed a disease that is highly contagious and often deadly has been found in two wild jackrabbits located in Ada County.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that the jackrabbits have Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD).

The disease is not known to affect humans, livestock or pets. This is the first case of RHD in wild or domestic rabbits in Idaho. The jackrabbits were found in an area southwest of the Boise Airport.

Officials say RHD is a highly contagious and often deadly virus in rabbits. It is spread through direct contact with an infected animal, carcass, contaminated food or water source or other material coming into direct with an infected rabbit.

The virus may also be transmitted by insects such as flies, fleas or mosquitos and can persist in the environment for an extended period of time, making it extremely difficult to eradicate in wild rabbit populations. The disease has a high rate of mortality.

The public is warned not to touch any dead rabbits near an area where RHD has been identified. You should leave the carcass and contact IDFG:

Report it online

Call Fish and Game's Wildlife Health Laboratory at (208) 939-9171

Contact a regional Fish and Game office

Owners of domestic rabbits should never release their rabbits into the wild.



"Rabbit owners need to be practicing enhanced biosecurity measures at all of their operations," said Dr. Scott Leibsle, State Veterinarian. "Prevention is the best disease mitigation strategy right now."

ISDA recommends that domestic rabbit owners and breeders of pet, show and meat production rabbits incorporate these strict measures to protect their rabbits and prevent the spread of the disease.

Do not house rabbits outdoors in areas of the state where RHD has been detected in wild rabbits.

Take precautions to prevent wild rabbits from coming in contact with or gaining access to a rabbitry.

Wash your hands with warm soapy water before and after handling a rabbit. Don protective clothing (boots, coveralls, etc) when entering a rabbitry.

Equipment and cages moved on or off the premises should be cleaned and sanitized with 10% bleach water before returning to the rabbitry.

Domestic rabbits suspected of being infected with RHD should be isolated immediately from other rabbits and any enclosures should be disinfected thoroughly.

If you suspect your rabbit may have RHD, contact your veterinarian immediately and notify the ISDA. RHD is a mandatory reportable disease in Idaho.

