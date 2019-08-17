GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The end of summer is coming up, but there is one final send off before kids are back in classrooms.

The Western Idaho Fair offers something for everyone: from the food to the shows and concerts, even to the animal contests.

16-year-old Philip Broom has spent half of his life working with rabbits, getting them ready for shows. One of the most important things for him is to make sure the fur is in good condition. He spends a lot of time brushing his three rabbits, so they feel soft.

RELATED: EVENT GUIDE: Summer fun in the Treasure Valley and beyond

Another part of this is making sure their body is in good condition. He must check to make sure their feet are healthy, and nails are clipped. All this work leads up to the shows at fairs. Philip said one of his favorite parts of coming to fairs is interacting with the people.

MORE: You Can Grow It: Amazing displays of fruits, flowers and vegetables at the Western Idaho Fair

“This fair specifically is a bit bigger and it's nice because when the public comes, they really like to see the rabbit and learn about the breed,” he said. “And with a positive outlook and with your rabbit, you can have a really good agricultural image and a really positive outlook go towards the public.”

There are a lot of other animal shows going on at the fair. You can find a link for the schedule here.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app