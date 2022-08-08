CHIPS bill signing Tuesday; Boise mayor and Micron CEO to attend

Since the bill passed in Congress, Micron Technology hasn't specified where it will expand in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will be among those at the White House Tuesday morning as President Joe Biden signs the "CHIPS and Science" bill into law.

The U.S. House voted July 28 to send the $280 billion package to the president's desk; the legislation passed in the Senate earlier that week. It includes investments of more than $50 billion in federal funding to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research.

Micron, based in Boise, is the fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world. The company announced in October 2021 that it planned to invest about $150 billion globally over the next decade, investment that includes "potential" U.S. expansion of chip fabrication facilities. After final passage of the CHIPS and Science bill, Micron announced its intent to bring "leading-edge memory manufacturing" to the U.S., with more specifics to be released in the "coming weeks." Earlier in July, before the final House and Senate votes, Mehrotra said Micron was evaluating "multiple states."

While Micron has not publicly committed to building a new fabrication facility in Idaho, or otherwise expanding operations in the area, McLean in a written statement Monday called the signing of the CHIPS Act "a direct benefit to our community."

"The investment in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and research & development will improve the nation's supply chain resiliency and address bottlenecks that are contributing to inflation," McLean's statement continued. "It will also bolster the City of Boise's efforts to attract employers that share our vision of creating a city for everyone, support our diverse workforce, and continue encouraging innovation and growth right here in Boise."

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mehrotra said he's proud to represent Micron at the White House during Tuesday's signing ceremony with the president.

"Looking forward to commemorating this historic moment for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing," Mehrotra added.

