Work can continue on central Idaho trail crossing ranch

The trail crosses an easement on private land and connects Redfish Lake and Stanley.

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ruled that work can continue on a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. 

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale on Tuesday rejected a request by David Boren and Lynn Arnone to stop work on the trail that crosses Sawtooth Mountain Ranch. 

Boren and Arnone contended work should stop until the court has time to consider their environmental arguments on why the trail shouldn't be built. But Dale says she's not persuaded that Boren and Arnone would win on the merits of their arguments.

