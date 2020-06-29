Snow falls in Idaho's mountains, record cold in the valley

Snow has been falling in some of the higher elevations and more is on the way Monday night.

BOISE, Idaho — It may be almost July, but cold, wet weather is settling over much of Idaho.

Rain showers are forecast in the Treasure Valley and expect more rain and snow in the mountains. Up to a half inch of rain could fall in the valley.

We are getting reports of snow falling in some of the higher elevations.

Greg West posted of a photo on our Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group of heavy snow east of Burgdorf on Sunday afternoon. West said the snowfall made for difficult driving and the temperature had dropped to 35 degrees.

KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert says the forecast is calling for 2-4 inches of snow above 7,000 feet. Elsewhere, there will be a mix of snow and rain, and places like McCall and Stanley could see a dusting of snow.

As we head into the evening and temperatures drop, Gebert predicts there will be some snow sticking to mountain roads. That could make driving more treacherous in those areas.

The record for the coldest high temperature on June 29 was set in 1970. That was 59 degrees. Monday’s high is expected to reach 59 degrees.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect in the Challis National Forest, and areas near the Idaho-Montana border. Snow is expected above 6,500 feet. Up to six inches of snow possible above 7,500 feet. Travel could be affected.