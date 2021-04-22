Campground near Snake River in Parma now open

Martin Landing encompasses 60 acres and is located at the end of Scott Pit Road at the confluence of the Snake, Boise and Owyhee rivers near Parma.

PARMA, Idaho — Canyon County Parks says the campground at Martin Landing is now open for both day use and overnight camping.

Martin Landing encompasses 60 acres and is located at the end of Scott Pit Road at the confluence of the Snake, Boise and Owyhee rivers near Parma.

There are 10 vehicle-accessible campsites and five additional hike-in tent camping sites along the river. All areas are on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no electricity and no potable drinking water available.

A fee of $10 per night will be charged for overnight camping activities at Martin Landing. The camping fees are used for the maintenance and improvement of the campground facilities.