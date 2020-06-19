Brundage Mountain to open for summer season on Saturday

Summer season includes scenic chairlift rides, hiking trails, a nine-hole disc golf course and slope-side dining.

MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain is set to welcome back guests for the summer season on Saturday, June 20.

Summer season includes scenic chairlift rides, hiking trails, a nine-hole disc golf course and slope-side dining at Smoky's Bar & Grill.

There is also cross-country and lift-served mountain biking in the Brundage Bike Park, which is debuting the completed Lakeview Vista Trail.

Brundage Mountain has added six miles of new trail over the past few years. Base area XC trails are expected to be ready to ride on opening day.



The centerpiece of the new XC trail system is the Lakeview Vista Trail, which wraps around the south side of the mountain and offers sweeping views of the Payette Lakes and Long Valley.

Portions of Lakeview Vista and other downhill trails remain snow-covered and bikers are advised to check the Brundage website for trail status updates.

The popular Fourth of July Music Fest and TGIF Summer Concert Series will continue this summer, with a few adjustments to enhance social distancing and personal hygiene.

Staff and all guests will be required to wear face coverings indoors and in other high-traffic areas. Adjusted plans for each area will be posted online.

The Fourth of July kicks off with the popular Cat Track 5k/10k running events, followed by an all-day concert on the plaza stage. Admission is free. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy the show on the grassy Brundage Amphitheater. This year's headliner is Nick Sterling & the Nomads.



Brundage Mountain will be open Saturday and Sunday June 20-21.