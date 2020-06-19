Bogus Basin to launch summer operations next week

Visitors to Bogus Basin will be required to wear masks inside buildings, while in line, and anywhere physical distancing cannot be maintained.

BOISE, Idaho — Summertime up on Boise Basin will officially start Friday, June 26 as the mountain reopens for seven-day-a-week operations.

The summer operations will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 16, then transition to weekends only through early October.

Visitors to Bogus will be able to take part in summer tubing, chairlift rides, bike rentals and gem panning, as well as ride the ski area's Glade Runner Mountain Coaster.

Bogus Basin is also debuting a new lift-served mountain bike park, with trails that range from beginner to expert-level. The bike park will be accessible from the Morning Star chairlift daily, and from the Deer Point chair on weekends and holidays.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the mountain has pushed back the planned BogusFest music event to June of 2021. The road to the Pioneer Lodge from the base area will also be closed in the summer.

Visitors to Bogus Basin will be required to wear masks inside buildings, while in line, and anywhere physical distancing cannot be maintained. Employees will also wear masks, according to Bogus Basin, and equipment and areas that are touched frequently will be disinfected regularly.

In addition, hand sanitizing stations have been installed near all the activities.

"We are excited to welcome everyone up to the mountain for summer fun and recreation. The single most important thing that every guest to Bogus Basin needs to know is that their safety is our number one concern. Everyone is expected to follow our COVID-19 guidelines," said General Manager Brad Wilson.

"This includes wearing face masks in certain areas, such as while waiting in line and when inside our facilities," he added. "We will take every precaution as we prepare to do the same in winter."