BLM acquires 275 acres in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) acquired 275 acres in the Boise Foothills in order to increase access to open space and protect important wildlife habitat.

The BLM purchased the land from the non-profit organization Alta Harris Family Foundation using money from the Bureau’s Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The acquired property is north of Barber Valley, overlooking Table Rock and downtown Boise. The property connects public land managed by the BLM in the northeast to Idaho Fish and Game’s Boise River Wildlife Management Area in the southeast.

"The Boise Foothills, with the vast amount of open space they provide, are one of the most iconic landscapes in the State of Idaho," said Tanya Thrift, BLM Boise District Manager. "Bringing this parcel of land into public ownership helps maintain the natural environment and helps ensure that wildlife can continue to thrive there."

The state of Idaho had previously established the Wildlife Management Area to protect winter rangeland for big game. The land that BLM purchased is considered crucial winter range for mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk.

"Dallas and Alta Harris were committed to protecting the environment, particularly to preserve areas for wildlife habitat and conservation. We believe that placing this land under the care of the BLM aligns with the wishes expressed by Dallas and Alta to protect our natural habitat," said Felicia Burkhalter, President of The Dallas And Alta Harris Family Foundation.

