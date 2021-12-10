BLM seeks input on 275-acre foothills land acquisition five miles east of downtown Boise

BLM will accept comments on the matter from the public, organizations, and other interested parties throughout the scoping period between Dec.10-Jan.7.

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is inviting the public to comment on a proposed 275-acre land acquisition located approximately five miles east of downtown Boise.

Alta Harris Family Foundation, a non-profit organization, has offered to sell the section of land to the BLM, which would purchase the land using money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The land borders current BLM land to the northeast and the Boise River Wildlife Management Area to the southeast. The land is considered a crucial winter range for mule deer and Rocky Mountain Elk and is within the Smokey Boise Winter Range Complex Priority Area. Purchasing the land would help maintain space in the Boise Foothills for big game preservation, as well as enhance protections for wildlife habitats and public recreation.

The BLM invites the public, organizations, and other interested parties to comment on the matter throughout their designated scoping period: Dec. 10, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022.

"The scoping process is an essential part of our planning process and ensures public involvement in the decision-making process," said BLM Four Rivers Field Manager Brent Ralston.

The BLM says that comments which provide specific actions, resources, or issues to be considered and analyzed, are the most helpful.

Maps and information about the project are available on BLM's designated Harris acquisition page.

Comments will be accepted through the following means:

Email: BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.gov

Fax: (208) 384-3326

Surface mail: Brent Ralston, Four Rivers Field Manager, 3948 Development Ave, Boise, ID 83705

