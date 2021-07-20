Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

Men’s soccer is underway, and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team led by Simone Biles gets a chance to practice in the venue they’ll be competing in next week.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The above video shows aerial views of various venues for the Tokyo Olympics.

About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday.

Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.

In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 9:59 p.m. Thursday Mountain Daylight Time (MT) – which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.