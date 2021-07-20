Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The above video shows aerial views of various venues for the Tokyo Olympics.
About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday.
Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.
In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.
Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 9:59 p.m. Thursday Mountain Daylight Time (MT) – which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
12:00am (Midnight) MT: Softball, Italy vs. Australia
12:10am MT: Women's Gymnastics practice, USA Tracker
1:30am MT: Men's Soccer, Egypt vs. Spain
2:00am MT: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France
2:00am MT: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea
2:00am MT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
2:30am MT: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia
4:30am MT: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia
5:00am MT: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
5:00am MT: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa
5:30am MT: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany
5:30am MT: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany
7:00am MT: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
9:00am MT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
3:30pm MT: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)