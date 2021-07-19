How to watch the Olympics at JUMP in downtown Boise

When the Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony begins on Friday, people from across the Treasure Valley can show their Olympic spirits at JUMP in downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Tokyo Summer Olympics are finally set to begin this Friday with the opening ceremony starting at 5 a.m. MT. During the primetime broadcast, fans in the Treasure Valley will be able to show their Olympic spirit at JUMP in downtown Boise.

For the first time ever, NBC is broadcasting a morning opening ceremony live at 8 p.m. local time in Japan, which will begin to air at 4:55 a.m. MT.

Watch the primetime broadcast of the ceremony on TV Friday at 5:30 p.m. MT on KTVB Channel 7 or find the live stream of all the events on KTVB.COM.

At Jack's Urban Meeting Place in downtown Boise, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT, Olympic fans can watch the broadcast on the big screen. The event is free for all attendees.

The motto for this year's event is Unity by Emotion, which is meant to unite people together with the common emotions shared during the Olympics. To keep with that motto, JUMP has Japanese-inspired decorations, events, activities and food, including Sushi Bros, Tiki Teriyaki, and The Stil's limited edition Matcha ice cream.

The regional Japanese Consul General and Idaho's former Olympians will also be in attendance on Friday night, including high jump gold medalist Dick Fosbury, Olympic gold medalist Stacy Dragila and Idaho Representative Muffy Davis, who is a former alpine skier and Paralympic cyclist.

JUMP will host a viewing party for two weeks as they stream the Olympics on the place's big screen.

Japan is 13 hours ahead of the eastern time zone and 11 ahead of mountain time.

In this year's Summer Olympics, there are only four members of Team Idaho, three of which are graduates of the Gem State's biggest universities.

Representing Cape Verde, Boise State University alum Jordin Andrade will participate in the 400-meter hurdles.

Adrienne Lyle, who trains in Sun Valley, will represent Team USA in equestrian.