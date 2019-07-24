BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo are just one year away, and over the next year, we'll be watching several Olympic hopefuls with strong ties to Idaho.

During the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Team Idaho had representation on six different national teams in addition to the United States.

Among the international competitors: Former Boise State golfer Graham DeLaet teed it up for Team Canada, while fellow former Broncos Kurt Felix and Jordin Andrade both competed for their countries on the opposite side of the Atlantic.

Felix competed for his native Grenada in the decathlon. An injury prevented him from finishing in 2012 in London, but he did manage to take 9th in the decathlon in Brazil in 2016.

Recently, the 31-year-old confirmed that he is currently training in California and that he will continue to pursue a third-consecutive Olympic bid.

RELATED: Gold medalist Kristin Armstrong talks about helping other athletes get ready for the Olympics

As for Andrade, his story is a perfect example of the commitment it takes to chase the Olympic dream. Raised in Washington where he attended Bonney Lake High School, he then ran the 400 meter hurdles at Boise State. But since then, he moved across the country to train and work in North Carolina.

At the 2016 Games, Andrade competed for Cape Verde, a small island country located just off the coast of northwest Africa.

With the 2020 games just one year away, you can currently find Andrade training in Portugal.

"I've been bouncing around Europe from country to country trying to hit that Olympic standard," he said in a video sent to KTVB. "I've got a tremendous amount of support from Lisbon, Cape Verde and obviously Bronco Nation."

As for a couple other potential members of Idaho's international Olympic squad, keep an eye on Middleton High School alumnus Carlos Trujillo. He competed for Guatemala in the marathon in 2016. Then there's also the up-and-coming soccer star in Maria Sanchez. The American Falls grad has already played for Mexico's national team and she will likely play a key role as they pursue an Olympic bid in 2020.

RELATED: One year until 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo