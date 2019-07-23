BOISE, Idaho — We are just one year away from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.



Hometown hero and 3-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong came on the News at Four Tuesday to share her thoughts about the summer games.

She is the only cyclist to win gold three times in the same event.

She tells us what is like to compete at that level, and what it's like not be going through the tough training schedule to get ready for Olympic competition.



We also asked Kristin who will be her successor.

Watch the video to see the full interview.